José‐Luis GarcíaViolinist & conductor. Born 25 February 1944. Died 11 August 2011
José‐Luis García
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35a7969d-99b1-438b-a7fc-585ddb5ac42c
José‐Luis García Tracks
Sort by
J.S.Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No5 in D, BWV1050 - 3. Allegro
José‐Luis García
J.S.Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No5 in D, BWV1050 - 3. Allegro
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
J.S.Bach: Brandenburg Concerto No5 in D, BWV1050 - 3. Allegro
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
Edward Elgar
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
Last played on
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
Edward Elgar
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Introduction and Allegro Op. 47
Last played on
Gran Concerto in F sharp minor (3rd mvt)
Giovanni Bottesini
Gran Concerto in F sharp minor (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ty75m.jpglink
Gran Concerto in F sharp minor (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Gran Duo Concertante
José‐Luis García
Gran Duo Concertante
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05ty75m.jpglink
Gran Duo Concertante
Performer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/emn3d4
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-08T05:11:51
8
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 18
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ed38gw
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-05T05:11:51
5
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1963: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1963
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edrxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1963-07-20T05:11:51
20
Jul
1963
Proms 1963: Prom 01 - First Night of the Proms 1963
Royal Albert Hall
José‐Luis García Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist