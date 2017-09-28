Tokyo Police ClubFormed 2005
Tokyo Police Club
2005
Tokyo Police Club Biography (Wikipedia)
Tokyo Police Club is an indie rock band from Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. It consists of vocalist and bassist David Monks (born January 21, 1987), keyboardist Graham Wright (born February 16, 1987), guitarist Josh Hook (born May 11, 1987), and drummer Greg Alsop (born March 20, 1985).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tokyo Police Club Tracks
Listen To The Math
Tokyo Police Club
Listen To The Math
Listen To The Math
Last played on
In A Cave (6 Music Session, 3 Jun 2008)
Tokyo Police Club
In A Cave (6 Music Session, 3 Jun 2008)
Nature's Experiment (6 Music Session, 3 Jun 2008)
Tokyo Police Club
Nature's Experiment (6 Music Session, 3 Jun 2008)
YOUR ENGLISH IS GOOD
Tokyo Police Club
YOUR ENGLISH IS GOOD
YOUR ENGLISH IS GOOD
Last played on
Hot Tonight
Tokyo Police Club
Hot Tonight
Hot Tonight
Last played on
Gonna Be Ready
Tokyo Police Club
Gonna Be Ready
Gonna Be Ready
Last played on
Bambi
Tokyo Police Club
Bambi
Bambi
Last played on
Be Good
Tokyo Police Club
Be Good
Be Good
Last played on
Favourite Colour
Tokyo Police Club
Favourite Colour
Favourite Colour
Last played on
Wait Up (Boots Of Danger)
Tokyo Police Club
Wait Up (Boots Of Danger)
Wait Up (Boots Of Danger)
Last played on
Tokyo Police Club Links
