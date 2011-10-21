Drumma Boy
Christopher James Gholson (born August 11, 1983), better known by his stage name Drumma Boy, is an American producer, rapper, composer, and philanthropist.
I'm On Worldstar (Feat. Gucci Mane/Tity Boi/Young Buck)
Get Rowdy (ft. DJ Paul & Young Buck)
