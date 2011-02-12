MantusGothic Rock Band, based in Germany. Formed 1997
Mantus
1997
Mantus Biography (Wikipedia)
Mantus is a band from Cologne, Germany. It was formed in 1997 by Martin Schindler. The band's name derives from the eponymous god of the underworld of the Etruscans. The band was disbanded in 2005 but reunited in 2008.
Mantus Tracks
Mantus
