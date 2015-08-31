JD AllanBorn 16 August 1972
David John Allan (born 16 August 1972), or as he is more commonly known, JD Allan, is a Scottish musician, singer-songwriter, animator, web developer and writer. Allan is the older brother of musician and actor, William Rogue, and a former member of Scottish rock band The Blimp.
