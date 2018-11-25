The Angels60’s girl group, best known for “My Boyfriend’s Back”
The Angels
The Angels are an American girl group that originated from New Jersey, best known for their 1963 No. 1 hit single, "My Boyfriend's Back".
My Boyfriend's Back
Thank You & Goodnight
Get Away From Me
My Boyfriends Back (It's My Party)
Upcoming Events
25
Jun
2019
The Angels, Cowboys
O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK
