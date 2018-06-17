Eduardo Mateo (1940–1990) was a Uruguayan singer, songwriter, guitarist, and arranger. He played an important role in the development of modern Uruguayan music that combines beat, jazz, bossa nova and local rhythms like candombe in a way similar to Brazilian Tropicalismo. Academy Award-winner Jorge Drexler cited Mateo as a big influence.

His songs have been performed by Pedro Aznar, Martin Buscaglia, Hugo Fattoruso, Fernando Cabrera [es], Leon Gieco, Mio Matsuda, Sandra Mihanovich, Milton Nascimento, Jaime Roos, and Tomohiro Yahiro.