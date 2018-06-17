Eduardo MateoBorn 10 September 1940. Died 16 May 1990
Eduardo Mateo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-09-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/359b7ce1-2a0a-4411-a4ef-19fe125e6c0a
Eduardo Mateo Biography (Wikipedia)
Eduardo Mateo (1940–1990) was a Uruguayan singer, songwriter, guitarist, and arranger. He played an important role in the development of modern Uruguayan music that combines beat, jazz, bossa nova and local rhythms like candombe in a way similar to Brazilian Tropicalismo. Academy Award-winner Jorge Drexler cited Mateo as a big influence.
His songs have been performed by Pedro Aznar, Martin Buscaglia, Hugo Fattoruso, Fernando Cabrera [es], Leon Gieco, Mio Matsuda, Sandra Mihanovich, Milton Nascimento, Jaime Roos, and Tomohiro Yahiro.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eduardo Mateo Tracks
Sort by
Tras De Ti
Eduardo Mateo
Tras De Ti
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tras De Ti
Last played on
Eduardo Mateo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist