Portugal. The Man is an American rock band from Wasilla, Alaska, currently residing in Portland, Oregon. The group consists of lead singers John Baldwin Gourley, Gourley's partner and background singer Zoe Manville, Zach Carothers, Kyle O'Quin, Jason Sechrist, and Eric Howk. Gourley and Carothers met and began playing music together in 2001 at Wasilla High School in Wasilla. Their first two albums, from 2006 and 2007, were released on Fearless Records.

On April 2, 2010, the band signed to Atlantic Records. On January 28, 2018, the band won "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" category for their song "Feel It Still" at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards.