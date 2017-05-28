Frank StokesBorn 1 January 1887. Died 12 September 1955
Frank Stokes
1888-01-01
Frank Stokes Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Stokes (January 1, 1877 or 1888 – September 12, 1955) was an American blues musician, songster, and blackface minstrel, who is considered by many musicologists to be the father of the Memphis blues guitar style.
Frank Stokes Tracks
T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do Part 2 (Take 1)
Frank Stokes
T'aint Nobody's Business If I Do Part 2 (Take 1)
Tain't Nobody's Business If I Do
Frank Stokes
Tain't Nobody's Business If I Do
Tain't Nobody's Business If I Do
How Long
Frank Stokes
How Long
How Long
You Shall
Frank Stokes
You Shall
You Shall
Shiney Town Blues
Frank Stokes
Shiney Town Blues
Shiney Town Blues
Frank Stokes Links
