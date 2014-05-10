Freaky Fortune is a Greek musical duo. Its members are the vocalist Nicolas "Nick" Raptakis (Νικόλας Ραπτάκης, Athens 30 April 1990) and the producer Theofilos Pouzbouris (Θεόφιλος Πουζμπούρης, Athens 9 February 1991) a.k.a. Teo Buzz.