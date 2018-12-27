Sly FoxFormed 1985. Disbanded 1988
1985
Sly Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Sly Fox was a short-lived American 1980s duo, consisting of Gary "Mudbone" Cooper and Michael Camacho. They are best remembered for their 1985/86 top-ten hit "Let's Go All the Way."
Sly Fox Tracks
Let's Go All The Way
Let's Go All The Way
Let's Go All The Way
Let's Go All The Way (snippet)
Let's Go All The Way (snippet)
Let's Go All The Way (snippet)
