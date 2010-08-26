Dub Narcotic Sound SystemFormed 1995. Disbanded 2003
Dub Narcotic Sound System
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35968888-6cfb-4590-8f70-60886d0be91a
Biography (Wikipedia)
Dub Narcotic Sound System (D.N.S.S.) is an Olympia, Washington based indie-funk musical group founded by Calvin Johnson, signed to K Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Ridin' Shotgun
Dub Narcotic Sound System
Ridin' Shotgun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ridin' Shotgun
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist