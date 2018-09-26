Gryphon TrioFormed 1993
Gryphon Trio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/359477a4-5501-42a9-b312-783c94c2ff9d
Gryphon Trio Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gryphon Trio is a Canadian classical music ensemble that has been nominated for several and has won two Juno Awards for its classical recordings released by the Analekta label. Its members are Annalee Patipatanakoon (violin), Roman Borys (cello) and Jamie Parker (piano).
Gryphon Trio Tracks
Piano Trio in E flat major, Op 70 No 2 (2nd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio in E flat major, Op 70 No 2 (2nd mvt)
Piano Trio in E flat major, Op 70 No 2 (2nd mvt)
Piano Trio in D major, Op 70 No 1, 'Ghost' (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio in D major, Op 70 No 1, 'Ghost' (3rd mvt)
Piano Trio in D major, Op 70 No 1, 'Ghost' (3rd mvt)
Trio for piano and strings (Op.70`1) in D major "Ghost", 2nd mvt; Largo assai e espressivo
Ludwig van Beethoven
Trio for piano and strings (Op.70`1) in D major "Ghost", 2nd mvt; Largo assai e espressivo
Trio for piano and strings (Op.70`1) in D major "Ghost", 2nd mvt; Largo assai e espressivo
Piano Trio in B flat major, Op 11 (3rd mvt) (feat. Annalee Patipatanakoon, Gryphon Trio, Roman Borys & Jamie Parker)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Trio in B flat major, Op 11 (3rd mvt) (feat. Annalee Patipatanakoon, Gryphon Trio, Roman Borys & Jamie Parker)
Piano Trio in B flat major, Op 11 (3rd mvt) (feat. Annalee Patipatanakoon, Gryphon Trio, Roman Borys & Jamie Parker)
