The Gryphon Trio is a Canadian classical music ensemble that has been nominated for several and has won two Juno Awards for its classical recordings released by the Analekta label. Its members are Annalee Patipatanakoon (violin), Roman Borys (cello) and Jamie Parker (piano).

