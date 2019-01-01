Latin FreshBorn 15 March 1975
Latin Fresh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1975-03-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/359445bf-5907-40ac-87d3-4df8c86d85c1
Latin Fresh Biography (Wikipedia)
Latin Fresh, real name Roberto de los Rios Reyes, is a Panamanian reggaeton and Reggae en Español artist. He scored national hits in 1995, and toured central and South America in 1997. He completed a three-record contract for Sony Music, later signing to Machete Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, with whom he released Plan Calle in 2006, an attempt to break into the U.S. market.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Latin Fresh Tracks
Sort by
Latin Fresh Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist