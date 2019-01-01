Latin Fresh, real name Roberto de los Rios Reyes, is a Panamanian reggaeton and Reggae en Español artist. He scored national hits in 1995, and toured central and South America in 1997. He completed a three-record contract for Sony Music, later signing to Machete Records, a subsidiary of Universal Music Group, with whom he released Plan Calle in 2006, an attempt to break into the U.S. market.