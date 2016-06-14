Jack LarsonBorn 8 February 1928. Died 20 September 2015
Jack Larson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1928-02-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3590720e-c444-4caa-85b9-afa5b1d9f13a
Jack Larson Biography (Wikipedia)
Jack Edward Larson (February 8, 1928 – September 20, 2015) was an American actor, librettist, screenwriter and producer best known for his portrayal of photographer/cub reporter Jimmy Olsen on the television series Adventures of Superman.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jack Larson Tracks
Sort by
ufo (feat. Jack Larson)
pnkblnkt
ufo (feat. Jack Larson)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ufo (feat. Jack Larson)
Performer
Last played on
Jack Larson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist