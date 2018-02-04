Frank IeroBorn 31 October 1981
Frank Iero
1981-10-31
Frank Iero Biography
Frank Anthony Thomas Iero, Jr. (born October 31, 1981) is an American musician who was the rhythm guitarist and backup vocalist of the rock band My Chemical Romance and post-hardcore band Leathermouth. He has a solo punk rock project titled Frank Iero and the Patience. He released an album under the previous name of frnkiero andthe cellabration titled Stomachaches which was released on August 26, 2014. The first single off the album, called "Weighted", premiered on BBC Radio One on July 8, 2014.
Frank Iero Tracks
Miss Me
Frank Iero And The Patience
Miss Me
Miss Me
Getting Into Heaven Can Be Hell
Frank Iero
Getting Into Heaven Can Be Hell
Remedy
Frank Iero and the Patience
Remedy
Remedy
I'm A Mess
Frank Iero
I'm A Mess
I'm A Mess
Blood Infections (Reading Festival 2015)
Frank Iero
Blood Infections (Reading Festival 2015)
Joyriding (Reading Festival 2015)
Frank Iero
Joyriding (Reading Festival 2015)
Joyriding
Frank Iero
Joyriding
Joyriding
.blood infections.
Frank Iero
.blood infections.
Weighted
Frank Iero
Weighted
Weighted
give me liberty but give me depth
Frank Iero
give me liberty but give me depth
Smoke Rings (Radio1 Session, 27 Nov 2014)
Frank Iero
Smoke Rings (Radio1 Session, 27 Nov 2014)
Tragician (Radio1 Session, 27 Nov 2014)
Frank Iero
Tragician (Radio1 Session, 27 Nov 2014)
She's The Prettiest Girl At The Party (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 2014)
Frank Iero
She's The Prettiest Girl At The Party (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 2014)
Joyriding (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 2014)
Frank Iero
Joyriding (Radio 1 Session, 27 Nov 2014)
Tragician
Frank Iero
Tragician
Tragician
