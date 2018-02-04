Frank Anthony Thomas Iero, Jr. (born October 31, 1981) is an American musician who was the rhythm guitarist and backup vocalist of the rock band My Chemical Romance and post-hardcore band Leathermouth. He has a solo punk rock project titled Frank Iero and the Patience. He released an album under the previous name of frnkiero andthe cellabration titled Stomachaches which was released on August 26, 2014. The first single off the album, called "Weighted", premiered on BBC Radio One on July 8, 2014.