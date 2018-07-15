Fellside Recordings is a record label formed by Paul Adams and Linda Adams in 1976 in Workington, Cumbria, and still run by them.

Paul Adams toured semi-professionally with the Barry Skinner Folk Group in his teens. He and Linda married in 1974. Fellside started as a folk music label. They issued jazz under the name LAKE and children's records as "small folk". In 2007, BBC radio celebrated the company with a programme called "30 Years of Fellside". Three of their acts, John Spiers & Jon Boden, Nancy Kerr & James Faga, and Kirsty McGee were nominated for BBC Folk Awards, and two of the acts were winners on the night. The label has won many awards including 12 from the Music Retailers Association.

Most of the Fellside catalogue was recorded and produced by Paul Adams.

The Amazon website lists over 130 titles still in print, including albums by Spiers and Boden, Nancy Kerr & James Fagan, Dr Faustus, 422, Fribo, Hughie Jones, A. L. Lloyd, Peter Bellamy, James Keelaghan, Clive Gregson, The Queensberry Rules, Jez Lowe, Last Orders, Bram Taylor, and Grace Notes. Their anthologies have included songs by Maddy Prior, Richard Thompson, Frankie Armstrong, John Kirkpatrick and Martin Carthy. Fellside, along with Topic Records, are the two most significant and longest serving record labels for traditional music in the UK.[citation needed]