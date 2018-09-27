Amber Rubarth (born September 21, 1982) is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. She has toured extensively throughout Europe, the U.S., Japan, South Korea and South Africa headlining and as the support act for Emmylou Harris, Kenny Loggins, Marc Cohn, Richie Havens, Dr. Ralph Stanley, plus a Carnegie Hall guest performance with Jason Mraz.

Winner of the NPR Mountain Stage New Song Contest, her eighth album, ‘Wildflowers in the Graveyard’ is engineered and produced by Matt Andrews (Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, Dawes) and is a concept album of self-penned songs around the cycles of life, death and rebirth as witnessed in nature and relationships. Rubarth’s earlier studio album, A Common Case of Disappearing, was produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Jacquire King and debuted at No. 13 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts. It features duets with Jason Reeves, and Jason Mraz. Chesky Records released two binaural albums recorded live at St. Elias Church in which Rubarth collaborated with cellist Dave Eggar. The album received great acclaim and led to a performance with the full Ithaca College Chamber Orchestra. Rubarth has performed twice for TED Talks.