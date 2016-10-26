DismantleTrash metal. Formed 2006
Dismantle
2006
Computation VIP
Dismantle
Computation VIP
Computation VIP
Cannon (Dismantle VIP)
Champion
Cannon (Dismantle VIP)
Cannon (Dismantle VIP)
Over The Edge VIP
Dismantle
Over The Edge VIP
Over The Edge VIP
Over The Edge
Dismantle
Over The Edge
Over The Edge
Tun Up (Dismantle Remix)
Bunji Garlin
Tun Up (Dismantle Remix)
Tun Up (Dismantle Remix)
Body Bag
Dismantle
Body Bag
Body Bag
Not Stickin
Dismantle
Not Stickin
Not Stickin
Get Loose
Dismantle
Get Loose
Get Loose
Over The Edge
DJ Die
Over The Edge
Over The Edge
Wounded
Dismantle
Wounded
Wounded
Not Stickin (feat. Kerwin Prescott)
Dismantle
Not Stickin (feat. Kerwin Prescott)
Not Stickin (feat. Kerwin Prescott)
Mood Swings
Dismantle
Mood Swings
Mood Swings
7am
Dismantle
7am
7am
