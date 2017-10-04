Sandii & The SunsetzFormed 1979. Disbanded 1990
Sandii & The Sunsetz
1979
Sandii & The Sunsetz Biography (Wikipedia)
Sandii & the Sunsetz were a Japanese synthpop band that collaborated from 1979 until the 1990s. The Sunsetz, led by Makoto Kubota, and Sandii started as separate artists, and each have a separate discography. However, their collaboration provided a particular body of work that is representative of the period, and which successfully blended Eastern, Western and pop influences.
Zoot Kook
