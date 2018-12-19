Micah P. HinsonBorn 3 February 1981
Micah P. Hinson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br210.jpg
1981-02-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3584d6f6-62a5-4453-995c-66a7d6bd7a62
Micah P. Hinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Micah Paul Hinson (born February 3, 1981) is an American Americana singer and guitarist and recording artist for Sketchbook Records in the United Kingdom and Jade Tree Records in the United States. His debut album Micah P. Hinson and the Gospel of Progress was released in 2004 to much critical praise. He has also released two EPs; one of early material (2005's The Baby and the Satellite) and the second as The Late Cord with John Mark Lapham of The Earlies (2006 release Lights from the Wheelhouse). The follow-up to his debut, Micah P. Hinson and the Opera Circuit, was released in 2006 and his third album, Micah P. Hinson and the Red Empire Orchestra on July 14, 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Micah P. Hinson Tracks
My Blood Will Call Out To You From The Ground - 6 Music Session - 28th November 2018
Micah P. Hinson
My Blood Will Call Out To You From The Ground - 6 Music Session - 28th November 2018
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
F*** Your Wisdom [Marc Riley session 28-11-2018] ***FOR GID***
Micah P. Hinson
F*** Your Wisdom [Marc Riley session 28-11-2018] ***FOR GID***
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
I'm Looking For The Truth Not A Knife In The Back (6 Music session 281118)
Micah P. Hinson
I'm Looking For The Truth Not A Knife In The Back (6 Music session 281118)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Small Spaces (6 Music session 281118)
Micah P. Hinson
Small Spaces (6 Music session 281118)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Small Spaces (6 Music session 281118)
My Blood Will Call Out To You From The Ground (6 Music session 281118)
Micah P. Hinson
My Blood Will Call Out To You From The Ground (6 Music session 281118)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
My Blood Will Call Out To You From the Ground
Micah P. Hinson
My Blood Will Call Out To You From the Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
I Am Looking For The Truth, Not A Knife In The Back
Micah P. Hinson
I Am Looking For The Truth, Not A Knife In The Back
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
The Sleep Of The Damned
Micah P. Hinson And The Musicians Of The Apocalypse
The Sleep Of The Damned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Sleep Of The Damned
Performer
Last played on
Small Spaces
Micah P. Hinson
Small Spaces
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Small Spaces
Last played on
How Are You Just A Dream? (6 Music Session, 28 Apr 2014)
Micah P. Hinson
How Are You Just A Dream? (6 Music Session, 28 Apr 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
The Life, Living, Deaths And Dying Of A Certain And Peculiar L J Nichols (6 Music Session, 28 Apr 2014)
Micah P. Hinson
The Life, Living, Deaths And Dying Of A Certain And Peculiar L J Nichols (6 Music Session, 28 Apr 2014)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
The Possibilties
Micah P. Hinson
The Possibilties
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
The Possibilties
Last played on
Don't You Forget (Part 1)
Micah P. Hinson
Don't You Forget (Part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Don't You Forget (Part 1)
Last played on
Beneath The Rose
Micah P. Hinson
Beneath The Rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Beneath The Rose
Last played on
Stand in My Way (Rocket Science session 25.09.04)
Micah P. Hinson
Stand in My Way (Rocket Science session 25.09.04)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Beneath the Rose (6 Music Session, 25 Sep 2004)
Micah P. Hinson
Beneath the Rose (6 Music Session, 25 Sep 2004)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Beneath the Rose - Rocket Science 25.09.04
Micah P. Hinson
Beneath the Rose - Rocket Science 25.09.04
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Beneath the Rose - Rocket Science 25.09.04
Last played on
Beneath the Rose (6 Music Session, 7 Nov 2010)
Micah P. Hinson
Beneath the Rose (6 Music Session, 7 Nov 2010)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Stand In My Way (6 Music Session, 25 Dec 2004)
Micah P. Hinson
Stand In My Way (6 Music Session, 25 Dec 2004)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Tell Me (6 Music Session 25 Sep 2004)
Micah P. Hinson
Tell Me (6 Music Session 25 Sep 2004)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
I Still Remember (6 Music Session, 25 Dec 2004)
Micah P. Hinson
I Still Remember (6 Music Session, 25 Dec 2004)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Lover's Lane
Micah P. Hinson
Lover's Lane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Lover's Lane
Last played on
The Awakening
Micah P. Hinson
The Awakening
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
The Awakening
Last played on
Yard of Blonde Girls
Micah P. Hinson
Yard of Blonde Girls
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Yard of Blonde Girls
Last played on
Oh Spaceman
Micah P. Hinson
Oh Spaceman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Oh Spaceman
Last played on
Seven Horses Seen
Micah P. Hinson
Seven Horses Seen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
Seven Horses Seen
Last played on
The Years Tire On
Micah P. Hinson
The Years Tire On
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br210.jpglink
The Years Tire On
Last played on
