Micah Paul Hinson (born February 3, 1981) is an American Americana singer and guitarist and recording artist for Sketchbook Records in the United Kingdom and Jade Tree Records in the United States. His debut album Micah P. Hinson and the Gospel of Progress was released in 2004 to much critical praise. He has also released two EPs; one of early material (2005's The Baby and the Satellite) and the second as The Late Cord with John Mark Lapham of The Earlies (2006 release Lights from the Wheelhouse). The follow-up to his debut, Micah P. Hinson and the Opera Circuit, was released in 2006 and his third album, Micah P. Hinson and the Red Empire Orchestra on July 14, 2008.