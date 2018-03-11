3Teeth are an American industrial band from Los Angeles, California, United States. Formed in 2013, the band currently consists of Alexis Mincolla (vocals), Chase Brawner (guitars), Xavier Swafford (keys), Andrew Means (modular synth), and Justin Hanson (drums.)

The group initially formed as a fun passion-project between Mincolla and Swafford, who lived down the street from each other in Los Angeles. The two met Andrew Means at a weekly underground music party which Mincolla hosted. After some of their music was hosted online and began to gain traction, the three sought out a guitarist for the project. Means had grown up with Brawner and suggested that the trio audition him, and after a successful audition Chase joined and 3Teeth had officially formed.

The original line-up consisted of Mincolla, Brawner, Swafford, and Means, with Andrew Means performing live drums on an electric kit. Andrew Melendez joined as a live drummer the spring and summer tours in 2017 before Justin Hanson joined the group in the fall of 2017. The band signed to Century Media Records in April 2018 with Hanson being announced as the official fifth member of the band.