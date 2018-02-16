Black Strobe (sometimes Blackstrobe) is an electroclash group formed in Paris in 1997 by producer Arnaud Rebotini and DJ Ivan Smagghe. They were instrumental in the rise of the electroclash movement in the UK with their breakthrough single "Me and Madonna". Originally producing in the house genre, they later became more influenced by music from the 1970s and 1980s, especially industrial post punk and European electronic body music. They describe their sound as "frozen balearic gay biker house". They are heavily influenced by acts such as Cabaret Voltaire, Nitzer Ebb, Front 242, and Depeche Mode.

The group's members are in high demand as remixers, and worked with such diverse artists as Röyksopp, Nitzer Ebb, Rammstein, The Rapture, and Tiefschwarz. Ivan Smagghe left in 2006 as Black Strobe expanded to a four-piece live band, with members David "Siskid" Shaw (guitar), Bastien Burger (bass and keyboard), and Benjamin Beaulieu (drums) joining Rebotini on vocals. Smagghe was contributing lyrics before his departure. They released their debut album Burn Your Own Church in 2007.