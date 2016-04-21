Alien Sex FiendFormed 1982
Alien Sex Fiend
1982
Alien Sex Fiend Biography (Wikipedia)
Alien Sex Fiend are an English gothic rock band, formed in London, England in 1982. The current lineup of the band consists of Nik Fiend and Mrs. Fiend. Five of the group's albums and 12 of their singles reached top 20 positions in the UK charts in the period up to 1987.
Alien Sex Fiend Tracks
Stuff The Turkey
Alien Sex Fiend
Stuff The Turkey
Stuff The Turkey
Last played on
Neutron
Alien Sex Fiend
Neutron
Neutron
Last played on
Dead And Buried
Alien Sex Fiend
Dead And Buried
Dead And Buried
Last played on
Ignore The Machine
Alien Sex Fiend
Ignore The Machine
Ignore The Machine
Last played on
Attack!!! (Radio 1 Session, 2 May 1984)
Alien Sex Fiend
Attack!!! (Radio 1 Session, 2 May 1984)
Attack!!! (Radio 1 Session, 2 May 1984)
Last played on
Hee Haw (Radio 1 Session, 2 May 1984)
Alien Sex Fiend
Hee Haw (Radio 1 Session, 2 May 1984)
Hee Haw (Radio 1 Session, 2 May 1984)
Last played on
E.S.T (Trip to the Moon) 12" Version
Alien Sex Fiend
E.S.T (Trip to the Moon) 12" Version
Dead And Buried (Radio 1 Session, 2 May 1984)
Alien Sex Fiend
Dead And Buried (Radio 1 Session, 2 May 1984)
I Walk The Line
Alien Sex Fiend
I Walk The Line
I Walk The Line
Last played on
Instant Karma Sutra
Alien Sex Fiend
Instant Karma Sutra
Instant Karma Sutra
Last played on
The Hills Have eyes
Alien Sex Fiend
The Hills Have eyes
The Hills Have eyes
Last played on
