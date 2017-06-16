California Breed was an English-American hard rock band based in Los Angeles, California. Formed in 2013, the band was a supergroup composed of bassist and vocalist Glenn Hughes, guitarist Andrew Watt, and drummer Jason Bonham. Following the breakup of his previous band Black Country Communion, Hughes was introduced to Watt in 2013 and the two quickly formed California Breed, with Black Country Communion drummer Bonham completing the lineup shortly after. The band recorded its self-titled debut album with producer Dave Cobb in late 2013, which was released through Frontiers Records in May 2014 and reached number 78 on the US Billboard 200.

Following the release of the album, Bonham left California Breed due to other commitments preventing him from touring; he was replaced by former Queens of the Stone Age and Eagles of Death Metal drummer Joey Castillo. The band toured in support of the band Alter Bridge, and later on five UK dates with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. It was later revealed that Bonham's departure was likely to be permanent, and in January 2015 the band announced that it would no longer continue.