The Julie Ruin are an American band formed in 2010 in New York City. The band rehearse in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and record at Oscilloscope and Figure 8 Recording in Brooklyn. Band members include Carmine Covelli, Sara Landeau, Kathleen Hanna, Kathi Wilcox, and Kenny Mellman.

In December 2010, the Julie Ruin previewed a performance at the Knitting Factory in Brooklyn, New York.

In 2012, the Julie Ruin released the song "Girls Like Us," featuring queercore artist Vaginal Davis, as a free download as part of a series inspired by the book Real Man Adventures by T. Cooper.

The band's first album, Run Fast, was released on September 3, 2013 by Dischord Records. The first track, "Oh Come On," was released in June of that year.

The band's second album, Hit Reset, was released on July 8, 2016 by Hardly Art Records. The first track "I Decide" was released on April 11, 2016.