Faster Pussycat
1986
Faster Pussycat Biography
Faster Pussycat is an American rock band from Los Angeles, California formed in 1985. The group was most successful during the late 1980s with their self-titled debut album, their 1989 gold album Wake Me When It's Over and the 80,000 selling Whipped! in 1992.
Faster Pussycat Tracks
The Bathroom Wall
The Bathroom Wall
The Bathroom Wall
