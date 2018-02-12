The Third Eye Foundation
Matt Elliott is an English guitarist and singer, originally from Bristol, England and now based in France, who plays dark folk music. He also produced and recorded electronic music under the name The Third Eye Foundation.
Donald Crowhurst
Dreams on his fingers
Galaxy (Champion Remix) (feat. The Third Eye Foundation)
The Star's Gone Out
