Beulah (real name Beulah Garside), born in 1982 or 1983, is a British female singer-songwriter. She grew up in the Peak District and attended Repton School. This country setting and her family gave her the inspiration for her debut album Mabel and I. The album is a mixture of folksy ballads, jazz and country.

Early years were spent working with Gary Barlow (Take That) and Eliot Kennedy (Bryan Adams & The Spice Girls).

At 22 she moved to London and met Jon Kelly (Kate Bush) and they, along with Universal Records, made her debut album "Mabel & I".

However she spent most of her career in the United States, namely Nashville and Los Angeles, working alongside Grammy Award-winning writer/producer David Foster and songwriter Sarah Siskind ('Simple Love' for Alison Krauss) She was also fortunate enough to sing with Andrea Boccelli.