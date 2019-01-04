Groove Armada
1995
Groove Armada Biography (Wikipedia)
Groove Armada are an English electronic music duo, composed of Andy Cato and Tom Findlay. They achieved chart success with their singles "I See You Baby" and "Superstylin'". The group has released eight studio albums, four of which have charted in the UK Albums Chart top 50.
Groove Armada Performances & Interviews
- Groove Armada backstage at El Dorado Festivalhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057rngn.pnghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057rngn.png2017-07-04T17:22:00.000ZThe dance pioneers speak to BBC Introducing's Andrew Marston at Eastnor Castle.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p057rm89
Groove Armada backstage at El Dorado Festival
- Groove Armada - Club Scouts - Fabrichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030zphf.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p030zphf.jpg2015-09-28T14:11:00.000ZGroove Armada share some stories from one of their favourite clubs...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p033smkr
Groove Armada - Club Scouts - Fabric
- Groove Armada enter the Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01whdq3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01whdq3.jpg2014-03-29T13:53:00.000ZLondon electronic duo Groove Armada enter Pete Tong's Hall of Fame.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01wgkn0
Groove Armada enter the Hall of Fame
Groove Armada Tracks
If Everybody Looked The Same
Groove Armada
If Everybody Looked The Same
If Everybody Looked The Same
I See You Baby (Fatboy Slim Remix) (feat. Gram'ma Funk)
Groove Armada
I See You Baby (Fatboy Slim Remix) (feat. Gram’ma Funk)
I See You Baby (Fatboy Slim Remix) (feat. Gram’ma Funk)
Edge Hill
Groove Armada
Edge Hill
Edge Hill
Get Down (feat. Stush)
Groove Armada
Get Down (feat. Stush)
Get Down (feat. Stush)
Superstylin'
Groove Armada
Superstylin'
Superstylin'
Paper Romance
Groove Armada
Paper Romance
Paper Romance
I See You Baby (feat. Gram'ma Funk)
Groove Armada
I See You Baby (feat. Gram’ma Funk)
I See You Baby (feat. Gram’ma Funk)
At The River
Groove Armada
At The River
At The River
I'm in Love and I'm Ready (Castle Mix)
Groove Armada
I'm in Love and I'm Ready (Castle Mix)
(Time To) Put Up (Steve Lawler Remix)
Groove Armada
(Time To) Put Up (Steve Lawler Remix)
(Time To) Put Up (Steve Lawler Remix)
I See You Baby
Groove Armada
I See You Baby
I See You Baby
At The River Radio Edit
Groove Armada
At The River Radio Edit
At The River Radio Edit
House
Groove Armada
House
House
(Time To) Put Up (Steve Lawler Remix)
Groove Armada
(Time To) Put Up (Steve Lawler Remix)
(Time To) Put Up (Steve Lawler Remix)
Playlists featuring Groove Armada
Past BBC Events
Creamfields: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewc5d4
Daresbury, Cheshire
2012-08-24T05:13:25
24
Aug
2012
Creamfields: 2012
Daresbury, Cheshire
Ibiza: 2012
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egzj3d
Ibiza 222
2012-08-03T05:13:25
3
Aug
2012
Ibiza: 2012
Ibiza 222
Glastonbury: 2008
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6vg9r
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2008-06-29T05:13:25
29
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
