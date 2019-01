Groove Armada are an English electronic music duo, composed of Andy Cato and Tom Findlay. They achieved chart success with their singles "I See You Baby" and "Superstylin'". The group has released eight studio albums, four of which have charted in the UK Albums Chart top 50.

