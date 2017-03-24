Anti-Nowhere LeagueFormed 1980
Anti-Nowhere League
1980
Anti-Nowhere League Biography (Wikipedia)
Anti-Nowhere League are an English hardcore punk band, formed in 1979 by lead singer Animal (Nick Culmer), guitarist Magoo (Chris Exall), Bones (Tony Shaw) on drums and Chris Elvy on bass.
Streets Of London
Streets Of London
Let's Break The Law
Let's Break The Law
For You
For You
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Anti-Nowhere League
The Georgian Theatre, Middlesbrough, UK
9
Feb
2019
Anti-Nowhere League, Peter, The Testtube Babies and Peter and the Test Tube Babies
Patterns, Brighton, UK
15
Mar
2019
Anti-Nowhere League
Fibbers, York, UK
1
Jun
2019
Anti-Nowhere League, Slaughter And The Dogs, UK Subs, Conflict, Dirt Box Disco, Discharge, Peter and the Test Tube Babies, Subhumans, Crashed Out, Kid Klumsy, LITTERBUG and Vomit
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
19
Jul
2019
Anti-Nowhere League
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
