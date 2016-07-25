MC SerchUS rapper Michael Berrin. Born 6 May 1967
MC Serch
1967-05-06
MC Serch Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Berrin (born May 6, 1967)[citation needed] is a Jewish American hip hop MC and former member of 3rd Bass best known by his stage name MC Serch.
MC Serch Tracks
Back To The Grill
MC Serch
Back To The Grill
Back To The Grill
