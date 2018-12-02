Johnny HartmanBorn 3 July 1923. Died 15 September 1983
Johnny Hartman
1923-07-03
Johnny Hartman Biography (Wikipedia)
John Maurice Hartman (July 3, 1923 – September 15, 1983) was an American jazz singer who specialized in ballads and earned critical acclaim, though he was never widely known. He recorded a well-known collaboration with the saxophonist John Coltrane in 1963 called John Coltrane and Johnny Hartman, was briefly a member of Dizzy Gillespie's group and recorded with Erroll Garner. Most of Hartman's career was spent recording solo albums.
Johnny Hartman Tracks
Blue Skies
Johnny Hartman
Blue Skies
Blue Skies
Lush Life
John Coltrane
Lush Life
Lush Life
These foolish things
Johnny Hartman
These foolish things
These foolish things
That Old Black Magic
Johnny Hartman
That Old Black Magic
That Old Black Magic
They Say It's Wonderful
John Coltrane
They Say It's Wonderful
They Say It's Wonderful
What Is There To Say
Johnny Hartman
What Is There To Say
What Is There To Say
The Very Thought of You
Johnny Hartman
The Very Thought of You
The Very Thought of You
Lush Life
Johnny Hartman
Lush Life
Lush Life
Waltz For Debby
Johnny Hartman
Waltz For Debby
Waltz For Debby
You Are Too Beautiful
Johnny Hartman
You Are Too Beautiful
You Are Too Beautiful
You Are Too Beautiful
John Coltrane
You Are Too Beautiful
You Are Too Beautiful
My One and Only Love
Johnny Hartman
My One and Only Love
My One and Only Love
Don't You Know I Care
Johnny Hartman
Don't You Know I Care
Don't You Know I Care
They Didn't Believe Me
Johnny Hartman
They Didn't Believe Me
They Didn't Believe Me
The More I See You
Johnny Hartman
The More I See You
The More I See You
My One and Only Love
John Coltrane
My One and Only Love
My One and Only Love
They Say its Wonderful
Johnny Hartman, John Coltrane
They Say its Wonderful
They Say its Wonderful
Performer
But Beautiful
Johnny Hartman
But Beautiful
But Beautiful
We'll be together again
Johnny Hartman
We'll be together again
We'll be together again
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Johnny Hartman
I Get A Kick Out Of You
I Get A Kick Out Of You
For all we know
Johnny Hartman
For all we know
For all we know
Tenderly
Johnny Hartman
Tenderly
Tenderly
Dedicated To You
John Coltrane
Dedicated To You
Dedicated To You
I Thought About You
Johnny Hartman
I Thought About You
I Thought About You
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Johnny Hartman
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Autumn Serenade
John Coltrane
Autumn Serenade
Autumn Serenade
Kiss And Run
Johnny Hartman
Kiss And Run
Kiss And Run
Ain't Misbehavin'
Johnny Hartman
Ain't Misbehavin'
Ain't Misbehavin'
Let Me Love You
Johnny Hartman
Let Me Love You
Let Me Love You
