José de Rico (full name José Manuel León Hierro born in Barcelona, Spain in 1982) is a Spanish DJ, producer and songwriter.

He worked in the Spanish electronic and dance music station Loca FM for 5 years gaining media coverage and a big following. He started producing for his own with a distinctive unique style starting 2009. Affiliated with "Roster Music", he has collaborated with a number of artists in Spain and internationally and considered one of the major Spanish DJs and producers. He mixed more than 100 tracks since 2009 and taken part in many music festivals.

His fame and international recognition increased after collaboration with Dominican reggaeton, house, Latin and dance act Henry Mendez with two charting hits "Te fuiste", "Rayos de sol" and "Noche de estrellas", hits in Spain and eventually internationally. According to PROMUSICAE, "Rayos de sol" was the third biggest single in Spain in 2012. According to the same year-end chart, "Noche de estrellas" was the 43rd best selling single.