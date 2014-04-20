Franck Pourcel et son orchestre
Franck Pourcel et son orchestre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/35684510-246b-42bd-ad75-6f80e44b47d9
Tracks
Sort by
Un Rayo Del Sol (Dancing In The Sun)
Franck Pourcel et son orchestre
Un Rayo Del Sol (Dancing In The Sun)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turkish Rondo
Franck Pourcel et son orchestre
Turkish Rondo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Turkish Rondo
Last played on
Bolero
Franck Pourcel et son orchestre
Bolero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bolero
Last played on
Playlists featuring Franck Pourcel et son orchestre
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist