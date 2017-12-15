MoonfaceSunset Rubdown's Spencer Krug. Born 4 May 1977
1977-05-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/356606f6-2a91-4366-bc68-713524ac6861
Spencer Krug ( KROOG) (born May 4, 1977) is a Canadian musician. He is the singer, songwriter and keyboardist for the indie rock band Wolf Parade and also records under the name Moonface. He has also performed with other Canadian bands including Sunset Rubdown, Swan Lake, Frog Eyes, Fifths of Seven, and ska band the Two Tonne Bowlers, playing various instruments. His involvement in many musical acts has garnered him a noticeably high output of work, being credited on several releases a year. He is known for his distinctive voice and songwriting abilities.
