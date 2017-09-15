Mick SoftleyBorn 26 September 1939. Died 1 September 2017
Mick Softley
1939-09-26
Mick Softley Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Softley (26 September 1939 – 1 September 2017) was a British singer-songwriter and guitarist. A figurehead during the British folk scene, Softley set up his own folk club, released three albums and worked with performers such as Mac MacLeod, Donovan Leitch, and Maddy Prior. Donovan covered two of Softley's songs ("Goldwatch Blues" and "The War Drags On") on his early recordings. Dave Berry also covered two of Softley's songs ("Walk Walk Talk Talk" and "I Love You Baby") in 1966.
Mick Softley Tracks
The War Drags On
Mick Softley
The War Drags On
The War Drags On
Love Colours
Mick Softley
Love Colours
Love Colours
I'm So Confused
Mick Softley
I'm So Confused
I'm So Confused
