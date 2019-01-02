Zervas & Pepper
2008
Zervas and Pepper are a k duo from Cardiff, Wales, who formed in late 2007. They play as a two piece outfit or a full band, and have a strong and growing presence on the UK-wide live circuit and international airtime, including appearances at theatres and festivals such as Glastonbury Festival and Green Man Festival, and regular national radio appearances.
Zervas & Pepper Tracks
Hotel Bible
Abstract Heart
Buffalo Crow
Mountain To Ocean
Startin' Over
Somewhere in the City
Sure Fire Bet
Mountain To Ocean (Live)
Citizen
Dark Matter
Universe To Find
Mother Earth (Bbc Radio Wales Session, 1 June 2017)
Hotel Bible (Radio Wales session)
Past BBC Events
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
London
2013-09-08
8
Sep
2013
Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park: 2013
London
