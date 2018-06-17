Jimmy ClevelandBorn 3 May 1926. Died 23 August 2008
Jimmy Cleveland
1926-05-03
Jimmy Cleveland Biography (Wikipedia)
James Milton Cleveland (May 3, 1926 – August 23, 2008) was an American jazz trombonist born in Wartrace, Tennessee.
Cleveland worked with many well-known jazz musicians, including Lionel Hampton, Miles Davis, Sarah Vaughan, Antonio Carlos Jobim, Quincy Jones, Lucky Thompson, Gigi Gryce, Oscar Peterson, Oscar Pettiford and James Brown. He also recorded a sequence of albums for EmArcy/Mercury Records in the 1950s and 1960s. He continued to make records with Zion Records later in his career.
Cleveland died August 23, 2008 in Lynwood, California at age 82.
Jimmy Cleveland Tracks
Marie
Jimmy Cleveland
Marie
Marie
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Jimmy Cleveland
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Our Love Is Here To Stay
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Jimmy Smith
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Main Title From "The Carpetbaggers"
Walk On The Wild Side
Jimmy Smith
Walk On The Wild Side
Walk On The Wild Side
Winchester Cathedral
Ernie Royal
Winchester Cathedral
Winchester Cathedral
Composer
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Billie Holiday
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
When It's Sleepy Time Down South
Alfie's Theme Differently
Sonny Rollins
Alfie's Theme Differently
Alfie's Theme Differently
I Hadn't Anyone Till You
Jimmy Cleveland
I Hadn't Anyone Till You
I Hadn't Anyone Till You
Teheran
Idrees Sulieman
Teheran
Teheran
Gates Steps Out
Benny Bailey
Gates Steps Out
Gates Steps Out
You Don't Know What Love Is
Jimmy Cleveland
You Don't Know What Love Is
You Don't Know What Love Is
Bone Brother
Jimmy Cleveland
Bone Brother
Bone Brother
