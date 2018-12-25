Shane Fenton & The Fentones
Biography (Wikipedia)
Shane Fenton and the Fentones were an English group fronted by Shane Fenton. There were actually two Shane Fentons. But, when tragedy struck, the first Shane Fenton aka Johnny Theakston was replaced by Bernard Jewry who assumed the Shane Fenton identity. They had four top hits with Jewry as their lead singer. The history of the group goes back further than Jewry's joining the group. Jewry would later find fame as Alvin Stardust.
Tracks
I'm A Moody Guy
Cindy`s birthday
I`m a moody guy
It`s Gonna Take Magic
It's All Over Now
Why Little Girl
Cindy's Birthday
Walk Away
Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue
Too Young For Sad Memories
