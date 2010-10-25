Murderdolls were an American horror punk and heavy metal band, founded during 2002 in Hollywood, California. The band line-up consisted of core members Wednesday 13 and Joey Jordison, while former members included Ben Graves, Acey Slade, Eric Griffin and Tripp Eisen.

The band has released two albums, the first in the form of Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls which was released in 2002. The band had limited initial success in the United States, though their album and singles charted well in the United Kingdom and around the same time they picked up a strong following in Japan. Their second album, Women and Children Last, was released August 31, 2010. Wednesday 13 confirmed the band's split in an interview in July 2013.