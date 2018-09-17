R.L. BurnsideBorn 23 November 1926. Died 1 September 2005
R.L. Burnside Biography (Wikipedia)
R. L. Burnside (November 23, 1926 – September 1, 2005) was an American blues singer, songwriter, and guitarist. He played music for much of his life but received little recognition before the early 1990s. In the latter half of the decade, Burnside recorded and toured with Jon Spencer, garnering crossover appeal and introducing his music to a new fan base in the punk and garage rock scene.
R.L. Burnside Tracks
Let My Baby Ride
Let My Baby Ride
Rollin' Tumblin' (Remix)
Rollin' Tumblin' (Remix)
Jumper On The Line
Jumper On The Line
Alice Mae
Alice Mae
It's Bad You Know
It's Bad You Know
Don't Stop Honey
Don't Stop Honey
Jumper Hanging Out On The Line
Jumper Hanging Out On The Line
Bad Luck City
Bad Luck City
Come On In
Come On In
Got Messed Up
Got Messed Up
Shake 'Em On Down
Going Down South
Nothin' Man
Nothin' Man
Georgia Woman
Georgia Woman
Rollin' & Tumblin'
Sweet Little Angel
Sweet Little Angel
Go to Jail
Go to Jail
See My Jumper Hanging On The Line
See My Jumper Hanging On The Line
Too Many Ups
Too Many Ups
Everything Is Broken
Everything Is Broken
Glory Be
Glory Be
Shuck Dub
Shuck Dub
Fireman Ring The Bell
Fireman Ring The Bell
