Bill Nelson’s Red NoiseFormed 1979. Disbanded 1980
Bill Nelson’s Red Noise
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1979
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/355c7bd7-80be-494b-8f27-d60d74e84b69
Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Nelson's Red Noise, or more simply Red Noise, was Bill Nelson's umbrella term for what effectively became a British new wave band, formed by Bill Nelson (lead vocals, guitar), his brother Ian (saxophone), Andy Clark (keyboards) and Rick Ford (bass), around 1978, briefly employing Dave Mattacks (drums) before adding Steve Peer (drums).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Stay Young
Bill Nelson’s Red Noise
Stay Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay Young
Last played on
Furniture Music
Bill Nelson’s Red Noise
Furniture Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Furniture Music
Last played on
Don't Touch Me (I'm Electric) (Radio 1 Friday Rock Show Session, 17 Feb 1979)
Bill Nelson’s Red Noise
Don't Touch Me (I'm Electric) (Radio 1 Friday Rock Show Session, 17 Feb 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Furniture Music (Radio 1 Friday Rock Show Session, 17 Feb 1979)
Bill Nelson’s Red Noise
Furniture Music (Radio 1 Friday Rock Show Session, 17 Feb 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stay Young (Radio 1 Friday Rock Show Session, 17 Feb 1979)
Bill Nelson’s Red Noise
Stay Young (Radio 1 Friday Rock Show Session, 17 Feb 1979)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist