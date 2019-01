Bill Nelson's Red Noise, or more simply Red Noise, was Bill Nelson's umbrella term for what effectively became a British new wave band, formed by Bill Nelson (lead vocals, guitar), his brother Ian (saxophone), Andy Clark (keyboards) and Rick Ford (bass), around 1978, briefly employing Dave Mattacks (drums) before adding Steve Peer (drums).

