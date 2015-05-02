Stan KingBig band-era drummer. Born 1900. Died 19 November 1949
Stan King
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1900
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/355c6cbc-7c13-45d7-89a6-b9dcaad86cd5
Stan King Tracks
Sort by
Lovable and Sweet
Annette Hanshaw
Lovable and Sweet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06dzdf4.jpglink
Lovable and Sweet
Last played on
That's What I Like About You
Fats Waller
That's What I Like About You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpw.jpglink
That's What I Like About You
Last played on
Back to artist