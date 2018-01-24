José Miguel MorenoBorn 1955
José Miguel Moreno
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/355a8cb5-bb85-4614-a9a0-3d6e0de7edee
José Miguel Moreno Biography (Wikipedia)
José Miguel Moreno (Madrid, 1955) is a Spanish specialist of historical plucked string instruments, such as the vihuela, lute, theorbo, and guitars. In 1977 he won the First Prize of the Incontri Chitarristici di Gargnano (Italy) and later many awards for his recordings. He has undertaken recordings and live concerts with the renowned ensemble "Hesperion XX" and Jordi Savall as well as with his own formations La Romanesca and Orphenica Lyra - after the book Orphénica Lyra (1554) of Miguel de Fuenllana. He is also, with his brother violist Emilio Moreno, co-founder of the Spanish classical music label Glossa Music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
José Miguel Moreno Tracks
Sort by
Tant que vivray
Miguel de Fuenllana
Tant que vivray
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tant que vivray
Last played on
5 Diferencias sobre Conde claros
Antonio de Cabezón
5 Diferencias sobre Conde claros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
5 Diferencias sobre Conde claros
Last played on
Cinco Differencias Sobre Vacas/ Pues No Me Querieis Hablar from Libro de Cifra Nueva para tecla, Arpa y Vihuela
Luis Venegas de Henestrosa
Cinco Differencias Sobre Vacas/ Pues No Me Querieis Hablar from Libro de Cifra Nueva para tecla, Arpa y Vihuela
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
José Miguel Moreno Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist