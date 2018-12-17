Sonyae Elise (born July 10, 1992 in New Jersey) is an American singer-songwriter based in Los Angeles who won the inaugural and only series of Platinum Hit, a Bravo American television channel show about new songwriters.

Her prizes included $100,000 as a cash prize, an RCA/Jive Records contract and a publishing deal with The Writing Camp. According to her interview with Billboard Magazine, she does not read music nor can she play any instruments. "I have a lot of old stuff at my mother's house, notebooks and things with scripts and lyrics written in them. I did a lot of theater -- 'Grease,' 'The Lion King' -- and I wanted to write music for plays. Lyrics came naturally to me. I listened to a lot of pop music and KRS-One and MC Lyte and I saw (writing) as a way to express my thoughts." For her winning song, she wrote "My Religion" which was released as a single after her victory.