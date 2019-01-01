Shaun GrovesBorn 1975
Shaun Groves
1975
Shaun Groves Biography (Wikipedia)
Shaun Groves (born December 27, 1973) is an American Christian singer-songwriter and musician from Tyler, Texas.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
