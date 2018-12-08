Diane CharlemagneBorn 2 February 1964. Died 28 October 2015
Diane Charlemagne
1964-02-02
Diane Charlemagne Biography (Wikipedia)
Diane Charlemagne (22 February 1964 – 28 October 2015) was a British jazz, soul, funk and electronic dance music singer.
Diane Charlemagne Tracks
Time To Fly
The Jet Reds & Diane Charlemagne
If We Ever (feat. Diane Charlemagne)
High Contrast
Prove That You're Feeling Me (feat. Diane Charlemagne)
Joey Negro
Bullets (feat. Diane Charlemagne)
Calibre
Bullets
Calibre
All For Nothing (DnB Mix) (feat. Diane Charlemagne)
Taxman
Lost Orbit (feat. Diane Charlemagne)
S.P.Y
Lost Orbit
S.P.Y
Dusty Fingers
S.P.Y
Dusty Fingers (feat. Diane Charlemagne)
S.P.Y
