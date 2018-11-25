Mark CollieBorn 18 January 1956
Mark Collie
1956-01-18
Mark Collie Biography (Wikipedia)
George Mark Collie (born January 18, 1956) is an American singer, songwriter, musician, actor, record producer, and fundraiser for Type 1 diabetes study. He has won awards and acclaim for his music, his acting, and his philanthropy. His singing career has included five major-label albums: four for MCA Nashville and one for Giant Records. Sixteen of his singles have charted on Hot Country Songs, including the top ten hits "Even the Man in the Moon Is Cryin'" and "Born to Love You".
Collie has also written songs for Aaron Tippin, Garth Brooks, Tim McGraw, and JT Hodges. His acting career includes roles in Fire Down Below, The Punisher, and Kill Switch.
Mark Collie Tracks
Even The Man In The Moon Is Cryin'
Even The Man In The Moon Is Cryin'
Maybe Mexico
Maybe Mexico
Lipstick Dont Lie
Lipstick Dont Lie
Bound To Ramble
Bound To Ramble
I Could've Gonna Right
I Could've Gonna Right
It Is No Secret
It Is No Secret
Born and Raised in Black and White
Born and Raised in Black and White
