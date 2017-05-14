Nancy LaMott (December 30, 1951 in Midland, Michigan–December 13, 1995 in New York City) was a singer, popular on the New York City cabaret circuit in the 1980s and breaking out into radio and the national and international scene in the 1990s. Along with Karen Mason, she was the first singer to do a continuous long run at Don't Tell Mama in New York City. She went on to play all of the smaller clubs in New York, and began to record in the early 1990s.

In 1991, song writer/producer David Friedman formed a record label for LaMott, MIDDER Music Records, Inc, and, with Christopher Marlowe at the piano, recorded her first CD. It was an instant success in the cabaret world, and each year, Friedman would use the profits from the previous CD to record another one. The release and popularity of LaMott's CD's led her to become a regular at New York's more prestigious clubs, such as Tavern on the Green and The Oak Room at the Algonquin, where she broke house records for attendance. In 1993, Jonathan Schwartz discovered LaMott and she became a staple on his internationally broadcast radio shows.Friedman wrote many of his songs for LaMott, including We Can Be Kind, We Live on Borrowed Time, and Just in Time For Christmas (lyrics by David Zippel). Friedman's songs Listen To My Heart, I'll Be Here With You and Your Love also became signature tunes for LaMott.[citation needed]